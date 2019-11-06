Warm Up For The Oncoming Season With The New Winter Special Menu At Anglow, Khan Market

The winter menu at Anglow ranges from balmy soups to flaming appetisers and meals.

Come winters and we suddenly trap ourselves indoors, inside the comfort of our snugly blanket. While summer sees foodies like us combing through each and every restaurant in the city to salivate our hungry souls, the winter season brings out the lazy bum in us. Only exceptional eateries serving warm wintery foods might motivate us to step out. Anglow, a whiskey bar and restaurant, can manage to do that pretty well with its all new winter menu. As the name suggests, this restaurant located amid the ‘posh' market of Delhi – Khan Market – offers a unique assortment of Anglo-Indian foods that is reminiscent of the historical British colonial era. The East India Company under the Brit rule thrived through the mid-18th century by adapting the local culture and of course, food. Keeping intact the essence of English food but imbibing the Indian flavours, they floated what we now know as Anglo-Indian cuisine.





The food at Anglow draws inspiration from the colonial era and keeps its heritage alive with constant reinvention according to the modern palates. You can sense and feel the fine amalgamation of ‘east meets west' food sensibilities in every dish served here amid the vintage setting comprising very-European furniture, wall décor clubbed with a conventional brightly lit bar. The restaurant that was opened earlier this year garnered quite a many accolades from food lovers across the city. Their new winter menu is set to enthral them even more.

The popular Anglo-Indian chef Bridget White curated this hybrid cuisine (if we may call it), which ranges from balmy soups to flaming appetisers and meals, and of course, some soul-warming desserts.





If you happen to visit this quaint place in Khan Market, start off with their Mulligatawny Soup, a comforting and light meal to help you warm up to the oncoming culinary fiesta. But, if you want to start by treating yourself with some tipples, go for Ginger Fume Whiskey cocktail and Elderflower Vodka cocktail.





Do not forget to try their Pork Seekh Kebab for they are tender, juicy and oh-so flavourful. Another inviting dish on their menu is Duck Ding Ding. While it gets the texture right with its crispiness, the duck could have been cooked better. Bengal Lancer Shrimp Curry has perfectly cooked shrimps doused in a tangy Indian-like curry – a combination we are not quite convinced of. Fiery Chicken is another riveting dish on their menu which is a must-try. Give the perfect ending to your meal with some drool-worthy desserts like Apple Crumble or Chocolate Pudding.





Whenever you are flagging during the cold season, plan a trip to Anglow for the authentic Anglo-Indian specialities that will get you over the energy hump and liven up an otherwise gloomy day.











What: Anglow





Where: 57, Khan Market, New Delhi





When: 12noon – 1am





Cost: INR 2000 for two people (approx.)







