New In Town: Plum By Bent Chair Opens New Restaurant In The Heart Of Delhi

As Delhi's obsession with food grows, more and more eateries are opening in the city promising newer and memorable dining experience to the visitors. Plum By Bent Chair is one place that also prompts you to take the memories back in some attractive pictures and share it with the world. If you had not noticed till now, Instagram is teeming with pictures of this restaurant. After gaining immense popularity in Mumbai and Aerocity, the restaurant set foot in Delhi and laid its siege in the heart of the city. Plum By Bent Chair Lutyens opened its third outlet opposite Le Meridian Hotel, Janpath. This place too brings to you exactly what you would expect - a mirage of bright, quirky decor complementing the novel, colour-block interiors. Mind-blowing food amid an eye-popping background, this restaurant is perfect to enjoy your meals while clicking a lot of insta-worthy pictures.





Plum By Bent Chair is co-owned by Priyank Sukhija, owner of First Fiddle F&B Pvt. Ltd. and Natasha & Neeraj Jain, owners of Bent Chair. The one-of-a-kind restaurant offers a complete food and retail therapy. Yes, you can shop while you eat. If you fancy having the same table at home that has your food on its top or you just don't want to leave the leisurely chair you're sitting on; you can take it all back home. In fact, anything in the restaurant, from the lights on the ceiling to the table tops, can be purchased. The furniture and fixtures are specially curated by Bent Chair, a furniture e-tailer brand. If it piques your interest further, you can also go traipsing around in between your meals to the Bent Chair flagship store upstairs and settle your shopping bug.

For the food therapy, Priyank Sukhija has roped in First Fiddle's Corporate Head Chef, Sagar Bajaj, to curate an exclusive food menu flaunting some progressive pan-Asian flavours.





We visited the restaurant and kicked off the evening with some delightful cocktails infused with aromatic herbs and flowers. We would go back any day for the Elderflower and Blueberry Spritzer but would give Plum Sangria a miss.





Other than this, a range of hors d'oeuvres beautifully adorned our table. Chicken Puffsome with its mild sweet flavour and flaky texture got us afoot on a long gastronomical journey. A creamy treat with Cheese Dumplings followed, which worked up our appetite. Rock Shrimps are a must-have dish for all the seafood lovers out there! The juicy and hot Prawn Tempura Sushi followed suit with its inviting taste and flavoursome Chicken Bao simply wowed us. A plateful of Taiwanese Mushrooms with overfill of spicy ingredients, filled our appetite for starters to the brim. Though the spiciness was too much for our palate, we still enjoyed the dish.





We rounded off our dinner with a bowl of Russel Chair – a combination of black rice and baked fish that got us raving about the burst of flavours it squirted. The fish was well-cooked and buttery but could have been softer to make for an impeccable meal. Burnt Garlic Rice with Chicken Curry made the cut to an average meal category as the over sweetness of the curry muted the strong flavours of the chicken chunks and veggies.





Our food journey culminated with some delish desserts. Salted Caramel Banana Bread is a treat for any sweet lover. Crispy banana bread with mushy vanilla bean pudding and salted caramel popcorn made for an interesting combination. We also ordered a dish called Emmet Chair – cinnamon-spiced marshmallows with hot chocolate, but it did not fare as well as the banana bread dessert.











There's nothing like a large spread of ambrosial meals and tantalising cocktails served in a delightful ambience. The delectable food at Plum by Bent Chair left us wanting for more!







