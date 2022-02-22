Seeing someone defeat the odds can be inspiring and heart-warming, right?! We can't help but root for the underdogs and hope for the best. Just reading about such stories on the internet warms our hearts and gives us hope for a brighter future! Today, we have found one such story that will not only inspire you but also motivate you. Gurpreet, a 13-year-old boy from Amritsar, has been winning hearts all over the internet with his heart-warming story. This young Sikh boy has been running a food stall all on his own to support his family. After the demise of his father, he wanted to do something to help his family and he decided to generate income by opening a tiny food stall. Take a look:











To make sure his education doesn't suffer, he attends school in the morning and manages his stall in the evening. He serves a variety of delicious delicacies at his stall, all cooked by him, and he "swears by tandoori spring rolls". The video about his story was uploaded by Instagram based food blogger @youtubeswadofficial. His story has warmed the hearts of millions of Indians as it has garnered 2.1 million views and 134k likes.





People on the internet were in awe of the hardworking young boy. Here's what they wrote in the comments section:





"He is destined for greatness, God bless him!"





"Will surely visit once in Amritsar, lots of love ❤️❤️❤️God bless you (sic)"





"God bless you (sic) beta, wahe guru ji hamesha khush rakhe tere ko" (God bless you, child, Wahe Guru Ji will always keep you happy)





"Huge Respect"





"What's his location? I'm visiting Amritsar soon, would love to try"





What do you think about this heart-warming story, do tell us in the comments section below.