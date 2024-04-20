When we make plans to go out with our friends or family, one of the most hot topics of discussion is finding a place with delicious food to enjoy. When in Malmo, Sweden, you can explore this food museum that exhibits some unique foods and also has a tasting bar. Exciting, right? Hold on to that thought because the following details might gross you out. The museum is called the 'Disgusting Food Museum' and showcases some of the 'strangest' foods that you might find disgusting or even inedible. Curious? Read on.





Disgusting Food Museum believes that "what is delicious to one person can be revolting to another," as shared on its website. The museum invites visitors to "challenge their notions of what is and what isn't edible." The exhibit houses 80 of the world's most disgusting foods.





Recently a digital creator, Karim, who explores places from Sweden, posted a reel on his Instagram handle @bukhadurov, documenting his experience at the 'Disgusting Food Museum'. The viral video has more than 1.6 million views.

Also Read: Forget Museums, This Edible Art Piece Redefines Interactive Galleries!

The ticket is shaped like a vomit bag, in case you need it! When you enter the museum, you are also given a bingo board with all the disgusting foods that you can try. It's titled 'Disgusting Bingo' and comes with the question, "How much can you endure?"







The creator then showed glimpses of some of the most popular items shown in the museum that are considered disgusting in one part of the world, while normal food in the other:

Bull male organ - China

Fruit bat soup - Guam

Stink bugs - South Africa

Stinky toe fruit - the Caribbean

Pecorino cheese - Italy

Other exhibited "delicacies" as mentioned on the museum website include:

Surstromming - fermented herring from Sweden

Cuy - roasted guinea pigs from Peru

Casu marzu - maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia

Stinky tofu - pungent bean curd from China

Hakarl - well-aged shark from Iceland

Durian - infamously stinky fruit from Thailand

Also Read: Protesters Throw Soup At Mona Lisa Painting In France, Here's Why





In the clip, the digital creator shares that once you have seen the exhibition, you can go and taste the 'disgusting' food in the tasting bar. The museum staff hands you pieces of food that you can try. The digital creator ate worms and described them as "crunchy and not that bad", durian fruit that "smelled like onion but tasted like mango", stinky bugs that were "disappointing" and finally the Swedish Surstromming, which he described had "terrible smell but taste-wise actually really good."





Do you dare to try these 'disgusting' foods from around the world? Share your views in the comments section.