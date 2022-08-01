The magic of delicious ramen is unparalleled. After all, who doesn't love a hot bowl of ramen, especially during the monsoon? But, if you wish to give your regular style of cooking ramen a makeover, we have a special recipe that you can try out. Chef Guntas shared a mouth-watering recipe for peanut butter mushroom ramen on Instagram. She also mentioned that it is great if you wish to give a healthy twist to your regular ramen dish. In the caption, she wrote, "For all the Ramen recipes, we've seen- this one is a healthier and a much tastier version of the noodle dish! It's creamy, spicy with a flavourful crunch from the veggies!"





Here is the full recipe for peanut butter ramen by chef Guntas:

Ingredients

Olive oil - 1 tablespoon

Garlic (chopped) - 3 cloves

Ginger (chopped) - 1 tablespoon

Mushrooms (sliced) - 1 cup

Bok choy - 1

Crumbled extra firm tofu - 1 cup

Peanut butter - 2 tablespoons

Vegetable broth - 1.5 cups

Udon/Ramen noodles - 1 portion

For the sauce:

Light soy sauce - 2 tablespoons

Jaggery - 1 tablespoon

Rice wine vinegar - 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil - 1 tablespoon

For garnishing, the chef suggested using toasted white sesame seeds, chopped bird's eye chilli, fresh chopped green onions, chilli oil and crushed roasted peanuts.

Method:

Heat some olive oil in a pan and add chopped garlic, ginger and mushrooms. Saute it for 3-4 minutes. Next add fresh green bok choy leaves followed by crumbled tofu. Mix well for about five minutes. Add the peanut butter and some vegetable stock. Mix everything together nicely. Stir and deglaze the pan. Add some water. When the broth comes to a boil, add the sauce mix on medium heat. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour the prepared broth into a bowl and add some boiled and strained noodles (boil the noodles as per the instructions mentioned in the packet). Your ramen is ready. Garnish the recipe with crushed roasted peanuts, green chopped onion, chilli oil, roasted white sesame seeds and chopped bird's eye chilli.

The chef shared some other important tips:

Apart from the ingredients mentioned in the video, the chef said that you can also use vegetables of your choice in the recipe to add more colours and crunch to the dish.

You may also use instant stock cubes available in the market if you do not have stock that is frozen or pre-made.

Peanut butter can be replaced with tahini for a nutty and creamy flavour to add a zing to your dish.

Chilli crisps can also be used instead of chilli oil if you have easy access to them.

Take a look at the full recipe video here:

Now that you have this yummy recipe in hand, we bet it is going to be a good meal. Bon appetit!