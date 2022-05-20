Pop culture has made many dishes go viral! Dalgona coffee, pasta chips, baked feta pasta, Dalgona candy, and ramen are just instances of recipes that have received recognition worldwide, thanks to social media. Ramen, especially, has become quite the craze around India. Introduced to the Indian community through K-Dramas and K-Pop wave, this noodle is often considered quite a delicacy! While we are used to enjoying ramen as instructed on the ramen packets, boiling noodles and mixing in the flavouring packet, a Korean couple decided to upgrade the ramen with their simple yet unique style. In a viral video, they shared easy ramen recipes using the packaged noodles and people are loving how it turns out. Take a look:

The video was shared by @9gag on Instagram but the video was credited to @aaron_and_claire. The food blogger duo from South Korea shares recipe videos on their YouTube channel where Aaron takes on the role of the Chef and Claire takes the role of ramen taster. The video has 4 million views and 100k likes.





Here, we have explained the three easy ways they used to elevate the classic ramen:

Technique 1

Boil the noodles till it is 90% cooked. Drain the water and boil the semi-cooked noodles in 350 ml of whole milk. Now add the flavouring packet. Once the seasoning is combined, serve the noodles hot!

Technique 2

Also known as the Kujirai Style Ramen, for this preparation, you'll be using a pan not a pot. Boil the noodles and add the flavouring packet. Crack an egg at the centre of the noodles, place two halves of cheese slice and cover the pan, and let it cook till the egg is done. Serve the noodle from the pan itself!

Technique 3

This is the simplest of the techniques; all you need to do is add ketchup to the boiling noodles and then add the flavouring packet! Once the noodle is cooked, enjoy it hot!





