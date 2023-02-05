In the past few years, we have seen many unique recipes going viral. Dalgona coffee started the trend and led to banana bread, steamed spinach egg and more interesting recipes finding fame on the internet. An aloo snack called 'Smashed Potatoes' also did the rounds on the internet, with many people trying the recipe and giving their own twist to it. We just spotted a desi version of the recipe and it surely got our attention.





Aloo has always been the preferred vegetable for snacks, be it in the Indian cuisine or international cuisines. There was no surprise when the unique smashed potatoes recipe got viral. Chef Meghna gave an Indian flavour twist to the recipe and it looks so tempting. She posted the recipe on her Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic' and we have already saved the recipe to try.





Desi Viral Smashed Potatoes Recipe I How To Make Viral Smashed Potatoes:





Make a dry masala by roasting spices like coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and whole red chillies. Grind to make powder. Lightly smash whole boiled potatoes along with their skin. Shallow fry the potatoes from both the sides in some butter. Sprinkle some salt, dry masala and sesame seeds. Cook till crispy from both the sides. Then garnish with mayonnaise, coriander leaves and pomegranates.





Simple isn't it? We are sure that with the addition of all those Indian spices, this aloo snack would taste super delicious. We are going to try this recipe now. If you also make this recipe, let us know your experience in the comments section below.

