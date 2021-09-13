Ketchup, spread, achar and more - condiments make a constant part of every household. These side dishes are spicy, flavourful and help add that zing to your everyday meal. This is why we love stashing different types of condiments in our pantry for whenever we need them. One such condiment we find at every household is tomato ketchup. Be it with paratha or samosa or sandwich - tomato ketchup can be paired with anything and everything we can think of. But have you ever thought of making tomato ketchup at home? Yes, you heard us.





We agree tomato ketchup is easily available at every grocery store. But making it at home not only helps you go creative with the flavours, but also eliminates the use of preservatives in it. Here we bring you one such recipe that is easy, preservative-free and can be prepared without much hassle. Let's take a look.

How To Make Tomato Ketchup At Home | Tomato Ketchup Recipe:

Step 1. Boil some water and add the tomatoes and garlic cloves in it. Boil until the tomatoes are soft.

Step 2. Strain water and grind the tomatoes.





Step 3. Strain the tomato puree through the sieve.





Step 4. Transfer the tomato puree to a kadhai and let it cook.





Step 5. Add salt, sugar, red chilli powder and garam masala powder and mix.





Step 6. Add vinegar and boil until the puree thickens.





Step 7. Once you are satisfied with the consistency, switch of the flame and let it cool.





Step 8. Transfer it in an air-tight jar and store in refrigerator or a cool, dark place.





And you have fresh, homemade tomato ketchup ready to be relished. Give it a try!





Watch the complete recipe video in the header section. Let us know how you liked it.









