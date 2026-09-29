For Indians, parathas mean so many things. They are the essence of laid-back Sunday mornings, the comfort of a hot and delicious breakfast with loads of ghee and, sometimes, the easiest way to finish that leftover sabzi in the fridge. And making one? Most of us would barely think twice about it.





Roll out the dough, add some ghee or oil, make it on the tawa, and there you have it. Well, not for everyone, apparently. Indian content creator Ritu Gupta, who lives in America, posted a video featuring parathas and her struggle with it.





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Ritu often shares little glimpses of her life on Instagram. In her latest video, she showed how making something as familiar as a paratha can turn into an unexpectedly tricky task abroad. The video has struck a chord online and has already gone viral.





It began with a cheeky warning from Ritu, “America mein paratha banaao… Fire Department khud hi aa jaaega (Make parathas in America and the Fire Department will come),” she wrote.





“Aaj mai aap logo ko dikhaati hu ki Indians America mein paratha kaise banaate hain (Today I'll show you how Indians prepare paratha in America),” she said in the video. She was soon busy preparing parathas on a tawa when things took an unexpected turn. As smoke started filling the room, the smoke alarm suddenly went off, with the loud siren leaving her with little time to react.





The apartments are apparently quite sensitive to smoke and can start beeping as soon as they detect it. The next instant, Ritu was seen running around the house, trying to get rid of the smoke. Making a simple paratha suddenly seemed like quite the task.





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Many users rushed to the comment section to drop their reactions.

Someone wrote, “THE VALUE OF A PERSON IN AMERICA”

“I know this struggle,” a comment read

A user said, “Jokes apart, Americans should be really proud and happy to have such a quick and responsive fire fighting system.”

Someone commented, “Welcome to india Paratha”

“Fire alarm pehle band kar do, fir banao,” a user wrote with a laughing emoji

Someone wrote, “Yahan to pura Ghar jalne ke bad aati Hai police bhi (Here, the police also come after the entire house is burnt)”

A user suggested, “Ek Baar Daal Me Tadka Laga Kar Dekho Baha (Try adding a tadka to dal),” with laughing emojis

The video drew plenty of reactions online, with many users flooding the comments with laughing emojis.





What would you do if you faced such a situation?

