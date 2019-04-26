Watch: Here's How You Can Prepare Dhokla In A Mug That Too In Just 2 Minutes

Gujarati cuisine is one of the oldest cuisines of India. Like all ancient cuisines, Gujarati cuisine too has evolved and developed along the way to be one of the richest cuisines in India. One of the most popular Gujarati food marvels that has garnered a global following is dhokla. Light, soft and fluffy, this sweet-tasting snack is prepared lavishly across Gujarati households. You can have it for breakfast, or with your evening cup of tea. This peculiar pillowy snack is a delight any time of the day. One of the other reasons why this snack is so popular is because of its high nutritive value. Yes, you heard us. Dhokla is one of the healthiest snacks we know.





(Also Read: When It Comes to Dhokla, It Does Matter If It's Yellow or White)





Unlike many popular Indian snacks, it is not deep-fried or laden in ghee, or makes use of heavy spices. Since it is not fried, it saves you a whole lot of calories. Traditionally, dhoklas are steamed. They are also made from the fermented batter of besan. It is said that foods made of fermented foods are good for the gut. Fermentation increases the bioavailability of nutrients. This recipe of two-minute dhokla posted by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', is made in microwave and we are pretty sure you are going to love it as it is instant, rich and yummy!

Have a look.







(Also Read:What Makes Dhokla One Of The Healthiest Evening Snacks?)













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



