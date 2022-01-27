Who doesn't love laddus?! Laddus are one mithai that are an important part of our tradition and culture. From being served as Prasad after religious ceremonies to being the go-to mithai for people to indulge in during festivals, laddus are truly loved and celebrated in our country! Especially, motichoor laddu - this is one mithai that is a favourite among foodies of India. Made from tiny sweet boondis, this laddu's name literally translates to crushed pearls, and the translation does justice to the sweet delight! But, do you know how exactly is this famous laddu made by halwais of the country? We have found a view that provides a glimpse of its making. Take a look:

The preparation of motichoor laddu requires a lot of patience and effort! The halwai first creates a thin batter of besan and milk. To make the tiny boondis or the 'motichoors' of the laddu, the besan batter is poured through a strainer and directly in a hot kadhai full of ghee. The strainer is shaken to break the batter and create tiny circles in the kadhai. The motichoors are then soaked in a sugar syrup, sprinkled with some water and shaped into the laddus we know and love! The video was shared by Instagram based food blogger @beingtanishh and it has 36.3k views.





What's The Difference Between Motichoor Laddu and Boondi Laddu?

Many people tend to confuse between motichoor laddu and boondi laddu, majorly because both have boondis in them and are made from similar ingredients. The boondis of both laddus are prepared using besan. However, the major difference between boondi laddu and motichoor laddu is the size of the boondi. Boondi laddu has boondi made from bigger size of besan flour and the motichoor laddu has tiny boondis!