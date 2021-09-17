Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday was celebrated on 17th September 2021. The BJP workers across the country united to mark the momentous occasion. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the workers cut a 71-feet long cake to honour the Prime Minister. The cake was shaped like a COVID-19 vaccine syringe, with the words "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" written on top. The cake was cut at Bhopal's Lalghati Chauraha and the video of the event was shared by news agency ANI. Take a look at the clip here:

The video of the vaccine cake received several likes and comments on social media. The humongous creation was decorated with blue cream to give the syringe-like effect. BJP workers also carried posters and masks with PM Modi's images printed on them. The BJP is also planning to inoculate a record number of people with the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations campaign.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, BJP workers lit earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu on his birthday eve. The laddu in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency was decorated with silver varq and dry fruits. Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations:

PM Modi's birthday celebrations are kick-starting a 20-day campaign called 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan'. 140 million ration bags will also be distributed among the needy as part of the initiative. The Abhiyaan concludes on 7th October 2021, the day that marks 20 years of the leader's political journey.