Watch: How To Make Adraki Burrah Chop (Ginger Mutton Chop) At Home

What makes the preparation truly stellar is the confluence of flavours

Highlights Mutton chops are loved by a bevy of people

Ginger is also known as adrak

Burra kabab is one of the few kebabs enjoyed with bones

There is no dearth of mutton lovers in our country, and the many iconic mutton preparations are testimony of the same. If you want to give your spread an indulgent makeover, you can simply introduce a few mutton preparations like kebabs, chops, gosht or raan, and you have a blockbuster spread right there. If you are particularly a fan of mutton chops, and miss biting into the juicy chunks at your favourite restaurant, we may have something of use. This recipe of Adraki burrah chop is so decadent, fiery and lip-smacking that you are bound to become your party staple. You can also make it for yourself and a few select ones during this lockdown. It is somewhat similar to mutton burrah kakab, one of the very few kebabs that you enjoy with bones.





(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Mutton Recipes | Easy Mutton Recipes)





What makes the preparation truly stellar is the confluence of flavours derived from strong rustic spices. 'Adraki' in Hindi refers to something that has and dominant influence of ginger. In this recipe you would not only find the delicious and robust goodness of ginger but also of spices and herbs such as coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chilly, and onions. This adraki burrah chop can be enjoyed with the side of chutney and sliced onions. It is an excellent appetiser for all mutton lovers, so do give it a try. Here's the recipe video and detailed step-by-step recipe of the same. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Mutton Snacks Recipes You Can Try At Home)







Watch Recipe Video Of Adraki Burrah Chop:













PREP TIME: 15 minutes COOK TIME: 30 minutes SERVES: 2





Ingredients:





2-3 Tandoori Mutton Chops

2 tbsp onion-ginger-cashew paste

1/2 inch ginger, julienne

1 tsp coriander, chopped

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, chopped

3-4 green chilli, slit

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp kebab masala

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method:

1. In a pan, heat oil.

2. Add cumin seeds, onion, green chilli and cook it for few minutes.

3. Now add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, kebab powder and salt.

4. Pour some water so that spices doesn't burn.

5. Add onion-ginger-cashew paste, mutton chops and ginger. Cook for 10-15 minutes.

6. Garnish with fresh coriander.







