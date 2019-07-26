Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Mutton Snacks Recipes You Can Try At Home

Mutton snacks recipes

Highlights Mutton is a tender, succulent and super delicious red meat

Mutton is a great option to serve as snacks to guests

Here are some excellent mutton snacks recipes you must try

For die-hard meat lovers, nothing works better than some fleshy and juicy mutton. The red meat, if cooked properly, turns out to be moist and tender that makes for a toothsome meal. Apart from offering an extraordinary taste, it carries a load of proteins. It is also considered as a good source of vitamin B-12 and minerals like iron and zinc. However, mutton contains a fairly high amount of fat and cholesterol, so it's advisable to have it in moderation only. Owing to its rich texture and flavour, mutton is usually served and eaten at special occasions. The popularity of this special delicacy can be pinned down to its versatility. This meat can be prepared in a number of ways and churned into a variety of meals.



It's always confusing to decide what to serve guests as appetisers. With limited options available and a handful of chicken or cheese items, mutton comes as a saviour. Remember, mutton snack is a must if you have staunch mutton lovers over, as they can't be pleased with anything else.







Here are some inviting mutton snacks you can make at home -



Peshawari Chapli



This melt-in-your-mouth snack made of minced mutton can be served as is with green chutney or with naan for a light eat. This delicious, spicy dish is sure to catch the attention of your guests.



View Full Recipe Here







Shami Kebab



This popular party starter is a specialty of the city of Hyderabad, which is famous all over the country for its culinary produce. Mutton shami kebabs are super soft and so airy that you can gobble one kebab after another without wanting to stop.



View Full Recipe Here

(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Mutton Recipes)





Mutton shami kebab







Haleem Kebab



This is another variety of mutton kebab but with a world of difference. This kebab is made with an assortment of dals like moong dal, urad dal, matar dal, mixed with mutton chops. A little warning here - this recipe takes time to make, so prepare in advance.



View Full Recipe Here







Kashmiri Mutton Kofta



These tender meatballs from the lands of Kashmir will turn out to be an instant hit at any social gathering. Cooked in mustard oil and sauteed with a myriad of spices like Kashmiri mirch, saunf powder and saunth powder, this mutton dish will not disappoint you.



View Full Recipe Here









Coffee Marinated Mutton Chops



If you want to test and show off your creative culinary skills, try this mutton chops recipe with a surprise spin. This mutton is marinated in a mixture of coffee, honey and vinegar. Present this unique, never-seen-before mutton starter and impress your guests.



View Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: Most Popular Curries Across India)





Mutton chops







Serve any of these delectable mutton snacks at the next party you host and gather the appreciation you deserve as a stellar cook.







