Our love for spicy and tangy is well showcased in our obsession with chaats, pakodas and how we always ask for some extra lemon and chillies for almost all of our food items. But if you think we restrain these flavours to only street food, you are mistaken. In the length and breadth of the country, there are a number of curry and rice dishes that are as tantalising as those street famous chaats. We came across one such lip-smacking curry, which is - Chatpata paneer.

Change you simple paneer curry and give it a zing

(Also read : Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Dhaba Restaurant's Tiffin Paneer Recipe (Video Inside))





Living up to its name, Chatpata Paneer is spicy, tangy and has just the right amount of zing needed to kick-start any meal. If you are a fan of paneer and tangy things, this recipe is going to make you salivate and run to the kitchen and make some for yourself. Quite easy to make, this recipe needs just some basic masalas, lemon and curd for the tanginess and you're good to dig in. Let's read about the recipe here:

How to make chatpata paneer | Chatpata paneer recipe:

In a pan, heat some ghee, add ginger garlic paste, onion paste, curd and other basic masalas like salt, haldi, coriander powder and let them cook until they leave some oil in the sides. For the spice goes black pepper, red chilli powder and for the tang goes a good squeeze of a whole lemon.





To this add paneer cubes, some kasuri methi, and coriander leaves for garnishing and the curry is done. See how easy that was?





For the full recipe, check the video on the header section.





(Also read : Watch: This Bengali Doi Paneer Made With Curd Is A Must-Try For All Paneer Lovers)





Did you like this tangy paneer curry? And what are you pairing it with? Let us know in the comments below.