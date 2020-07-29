Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Dhaba Restaurant's Tiffin Paneer Recipe (Video Inside)

Tiffin Paneer Recipe: This delicious high-protein dish will make you drool.

There is a love for everything else, and then there is love for paneer. Paneer fans can't get enough of their favourite dairy product which can be recreated in any number of forms and a variety of dishes. The soft, chewy and moist cottage cheese cubes find their way into gravies, appetisers and even desserts! If you can't get enough of this delicious ingredient and you are toying with the idea of cooking it up for dinner, try this unique and innovative recipe for Tiffin Paneer at home today.





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Tiffin Paneer Here:







The name of the dish Tiffin Paneer comes from the way it is served at Dhaba restaurant, that is, plated inside an actual steel tiffin. Further, the dish is super easy to whip up and uses the most basic of Indian kitchen ingredients in its making. The Tiffin Paneer recipe may seem familiar to you, but trust us, this is unlike any other Paneer dish you would ever have tasted.

To begin with, Tiffin Paneer recipe uses paneer that is cut lengthwise rather than cubed. This step itself lends a whole new edge to the paneer preparation. Further, the long paneer pieces are deep fried to make them crisp from the outside, yet chewy from the inside. You can skip the deep frying of the paneer too, in order to make it healthier. Add to this some ginger, garlic, onion, capsicum, tomato puree and assorted spices to result in a preparation which is out-of-this-world delicious.





So, what are you waiting for? Reinvent the regular Paneer dish you make at home and try this unique and supremely tasty Tiffin Paneer today. We promise, you'll be left licking the dishes clean!





Here is the step-by-step recipe of Tiffin Paneer.

Ingredients:





200 gm paneer cut length wise

2 tbsp ginger garlic mince

1 tsp green chilli mince

1 cup sliced capsicum and onion

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp turmeric power

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 cup red chilli paste

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Water as required

Method:



