SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Dhaba Restaurant's Tiffin Paneer Recipe (Video Inside)

Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Dhaba Restaurant's Tiffin Paneer Recipe (Video Inside)

Tiffin Paneer: If you can't get enough of paneer, try this unique and innovative recipe for Tiffin Paneer at home today.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 29, 2020 15:47 IST

Reddit
Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Dhaba Restaurant's Tiffin Paneer Recipe (Video Inside)

Tiffin Paneer Recipe: This delicious high-protein dish will make you drool.

Highlights
  • If you love Paneer, Tiffin paneer is a unique recipe that you must try
  • Dhaba restaurant's recipe makes for an an interesting paneer dish
  • The Tiffin Paneer recipe will stand out from your preparations

There is a love for everything else, and then there is love for paneer. Paneer fans can't get enough of their favourite dairy product which can be recreated in any number of forms and a variety of dishes. The soft, chewy and moist cottage cheese cubes find their way into gravies, appetisers and even desserts! If you can't get enough of this delicious ingredient and you are toying with the idea of cooking it up for dinner, try this unique and innovative recipe for Tiffin Paneer at home today.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Tiffin Paneer Here:



(Also Read: )

The name of the dish Tiffin Paneer comes from the way it is served at Dhaba restaurant, that is, plated inside an actual steel tiffin. Further, the dish is super easy to whip up and uses the most basic of Indian kitchen ingredients in its making. The Tiffin Paneer recipe may seem familiar to you, but trust us, this is unlike any other Paneer dish you would ever have tasted.

To begin with, Tiffin Paneer recipe uses paneer that is cut lengthwise rather than cubed. This step itself lends a whole new edge to the paneer preparation. Further, the long paneer pieces are deep fried to make them crisp from the outside, yet chewy from the inside. You can skip the deep frying of the paneer too, in order to make it healthier. Add to this some ginger, garlic, onion, capsicum, tomato puree and assorted spices to result in a preparation which is out-of-this-world delicious.

So, what are you waiting for? Reinvent the regular Paneer dish you make at home and try this unique and supremely tasty Tiffin Paneer today. We promise, you'll be left licking the dishes clean!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Here is the step-by-step recipe of Tiffin Paneer.

Ingredients:

  • 200 gm paneer cut length wise
  • 2 tbsp ginger garlic mince
  • 1 tsp green chilli mince
  • 1 cup sliced capsicum and onion
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric power
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1/2 cup red chilli paste
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for frying
  • Water as required

Method:

Comments

  1. Deep fry the paneer pieces and soak them in water.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and add ginger garlic mince and green chilli.
  3. Add onion and capsicum.
  4. Add water and salt.
  5. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and coriander powder.
  6. Add tomato puree and cook for 10-15 mins.
  7. Now add the fried paneer pieces. Mix it well.
  8. Garnish with fresh coriander


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Tiffin PaneerPaneer RecipesDhaba Restaurant
Uncultured Cafe's Stellar Baida Curry (Egg Curry) Recipe Revealed, Watch Video Inside!
Uncultured Cafe's Stellar Baida Curry (Egg Curry) Recipe Revealed, Watch Video Inside!
Indulge In Jammu's Famous Dogra Cuisine With These 3 Popular Recipes
Indulge In Jammu's Famous Dogra Cuisine With These 3 Popular Recipes

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 