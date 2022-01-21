What we love about the weekend is the ability to take a break from work and just sit back and relax! Some of us like to hang out with our friends over dinner and others like to lazy around in bed while watching TV and eating delicious snacks. Whatever way we may choose to relax, the one thing that we all have in common is that we like to eat when we relax. Food is the perfect way to bond with family, friends and even with ourselves! That is why we have found a scrumptious recipe that shall be the perfect way to relax this weekend and it is the chicken hot dog.





The hot dog is one of the most popular street foods from the west. Thanks to television, its popularity has managed to reach India and it has become an American delight that foodies love to eat. The best part about chicken hot dogs is that it is super easy to make and they can be prepared in minutes!

Hot Dog Recipe: How To Make Chicken Hot Dogs At Home

The hot dog is the easiest dinner recipe you can make at home! All you need is hot dog buns, chicken sausages, mayonnaise, mustard and grated cheese. Start by frying sausages in a pan, you can use oil or butter. Next, slice the hot buns from the middle so that it opens only from one end. Now is the time to assemble the hot dog. Spread mayonnaise on the hot dog buns, place the fried sausages on the bun. Apply mustard and mayonnaise. Garnish it with grated cheese.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Chicken Hot Dog from the Header Section.





Serve these chicken hot dogs with French fries and ketchup and you will have a party on a plate!





Sounds easy, right?! Make these delicious chicken hot dogs at home and amaze your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



