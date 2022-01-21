For chai lovers, the go-to way to relax is to have a delicious cup of chai with some hot and crispy snacks! And, the snack that is synonymous with chai is none other than delicious samosa! Every foodie smiles when they have samosa in one hand and chai in the other! It is that food combination that every chai lover swears by. When samosa comes to our mind, we think of the classic masaledaar potato filling but that's not the only veg samosa in Indian cuisine. There are many more flavourful veg samosa varieties in the world that shall make your tea time fun and delicious!





Here Are 7 Delicious Veg Samosa Recipes To Snack On:

1.Vegetable Samosa

An excellent alternative to your usual potato samosa, this tiny treat of paradise with savoury filling is very easy to prepare. Stuffed with different mildly spiced veggies and tangy spices make it an impeccable fusion of a North Indian delicacy.





2.Paneer Samosa

Who doesn't love panner?! This special ingredient is a vegetarian's delight and is enjoyed by all Indians with equal love! This paneer samosa recipe is the ideal combination of two of the most beloved foods in the country.

3.Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa

The all-time favourite tea time snack, only this time it is made with singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour). With a chironji filling, this samosa can be eaten even during religious fasts!





4.Gujarati Samosa

This Gujarati samosa recipe packs the goodness of green peas, sugar, lemon juice and chopped coriander. The balance of sweet and salty flavours in this Gujarati samosa truly spells indulgence.





5.Butter Samosa

This unique samosa is made in a triangular shape, with a crispy outer covering enclosing melt-in-your-mouth butter inside. This special samosa is not fried but still has a crispy layer covering the butter.





6.Mushroom Samosa

This Indian recipe snack with a twist is just so irresistible. Mushrooms replace the good old potato filling in this version of the samosa. If mushroom is something you love for its sheer versatility, nutritious content and much more, this mushroom samosa could be your weekend binge!





7.Noodle Samosa

Chinese meets Indian with this scrumptious snack! This crispy, deep-fried samosa has a spicy twist with the secret filling of noodles. This fusion snack is the perfect way to spend your weekend.





Try out these veg samosa recipes and do tell us in the comments section below!



