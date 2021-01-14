SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Crispy Til Gud Papdi With Leftover Sesame Seeds

Watch: How To Make Crispy Til Gud Papdi With Leftover Sesame Seeds

Til gur papdi recipe needs just two ingredients - til and gur. Also, it can be made in all of 10 minutes. It is just the healthy and crunchy munchie you need this winter.

Posted by Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 14, 2021 13:57 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Crispy Til Gud Papdi With Leftover Sesame Seeds

Til gur papdi is a must-try recipe this winter.

Highlights
  • Til gur papdi is a crispy winter-special snack.
  • This heathy treat can be made in all of 10 minutes.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

The beginning of every year sees a major comeback of til (sesame seeds) in various forms of snacks and sweets. The string of festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal uses til to make festive delicacies like til ka ladoo and til ki chikki. With oodles of til still left unused, you can use it to make this yummy til gud papdi to enjoy the last leg of the winter season. The crispy, wafer-thin snack is perfect to whet your in-between-the-meals cravings.

Til gur papdi recipe needs just two ingredients - til and gur. Also, it can be made in all of 10 minutes. It is just the healthy and crunchy munchie you need to keep yourself warm and stay sated. You can call it til patti or even til chikki. We found the recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' and thought of sharing it with you all.
 

Til Papdi Recipe:
 

Step 1 - Dry roast around 2 cups of sesame seeds on low-medium flame for 2-3 minutes.

Step 2 - Keep aside and let the sesame seeds cool down.

Step 3 - Take plastic sheet butter paper, parchment paper or foil paper, and grease it.

Step 4 - Heat a pan and pour some water and 2 cups of jaggery in it to melt it. Cook till you get a thick syrup. Add a tablespoon of ghee.

Step 5 - Add roasted sesame seeds in the jaggery syrup and mix well. Transfer to the greased paper. Cover with a plastic wrap and press and spread the chikki to make a thin layer.

Step 6 - Let it set and cut it into pieces of desired shape and size.

Step 7 - Separate from the sheet and garnish with pistachios.

Watch the complete til gur papadi recipe video here:

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: 6 Sesame Seeds (Til)-Based Sweet Treats To Keep You Warm And Happy)



Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Til RecipesWinter SnackTil Papdi
Raisin Curd - An Easy Remedy For Constipation, Suggests Rujuta Diwekar (Recipe Inside)
Raisin Curd - An Easy Remedy For Constipation, Suggests Rujuta Diwekar (Recipe Inside)
Ever Heard Of Black Turmeric? Viral Pic Of Unique Haldi May Surprise You
Ever Heard Of Black Turmeric? Viral Pic Of Unique <i>Haldi</i> May Surprise You

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 