Watch: How To Make Crispy Til Gud Papdi With Leftover Sesame Seeds

Til gur papdi is a must-try recipe this winter.

The beginning of every year sees a major comeback of til (sesame seeds) in various forms of snacks and sweets. The string of festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal uses til to make festive delicacies like til ka ladoo and til ki chikki. With oodles of til still left unused, you can use it to make this yummy til gud papdi to enjoy the last leg of the winter season. The crispy, wafer-thin snack is perfect to whet your in-between-the-meals cravings.



Til gur papdi recipe needs just two ingredients - til and gur. Also, it can be made in all of 10 minutes. It is just the healthy and crunchy munchie you need to keep yourself warm and stay sated. You can call it til patti or even til chikki. We found the recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' and thought of sharing it with you all.







Til Papdi Recipe:



Step 1 - Dry roast around 2 cups of sesame seeds on low-medium flame for 2-3 minutes.



Step 2 - Keep aside and let the sesame seeds cool down.



Step 3 - Take plastic sheet butter paper, parchment paper or foil paper, and grease it.



Step 4 - Heat a pan and pour some water and 2 cups of jaggery in it to melt it. Cook till you get a thick syrup. Add a tablespoon of ghee.



Step 5 - Add roasted sesame seeds in the jaggery syrup and mix well. Transfer to the greased paper. Cover with a plastic wrap and press and spread the chikki to make a thin layer.



Step 6 - Let it set and cut it into pieces of desired shape and size.



Step 7 - Separate from the sheet and garnish with pistachios.



Watch the complete til gur papadi recipe video here:

