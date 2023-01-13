Makar Sankranti 2023 is right around the corner. The harvest festival is going to be celebrated with much aplomb on January 15 this year. Makar Sankranti is traditionally associated with auspicious beginnings and worship of the sun. The festival is also celebrated with kite flying in some parts of India as well as feasting on some delicious treats! Til Laddoo is one such sweet treat typically prepared for Makar Sankranti celebrations. Actress Shilpa Shetty, however, has given the traditional recipe an interesting twist! She took to Instagram to share a unique recipe made with sesame, named white chocolate sesame truffle. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty is known to share plenty of unique recipes from her own kitchen on Instagram. The actress herself follows a healthy, vegan and gluten-free diet and makes it a point to create recipes along the same lines. Shilpa Shetty is truly a health enthusiast even when it comes to desserts, and this Makar Sankranti special recipe was no different!





"The yummy delicacies, colourful surroundings and positive vibes all around make #MakarSankranti a tad bit special for me. So, today's recipe is White Chocolate and Sesame Seed Truffle... made by adding a twist to the Til Gud laddoos," she wrote in the caption. "It's a simple 4-ingredient recipe and is super easy to make," she further added.





In the clip, Shilpa Shetty explained how to make the interesting Makar Sankranti recipe. First, she melted some white chocolate using a double boiler method. Then, she added some butter and tahini to the mixture and left it to set for about 45 minutes. After this, the white chocolate truffle balls were moulded using the hands. Shilpa Shetty then rolled them around in toasted sesame seeds to make simple 4-ingredient white chocolate and sesame truffle balls!





What did you think of Shilpa Shetty's Makar Sankranti recipe? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, if you want to get your hands on some more traditional Sankranti preparations, we have just what you need.





