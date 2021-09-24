Ask any North Indian to define chole bhature the only answer you will get is bliss. Crispy, fluffy bhature, dunked in spicy, aromatic chole - the dish defines indulgence. In fact, it makes a staple breakfast option in the North Indian cuisine, especially in Delhi. You will find chole bhature and its fans at every nook and corner of Delhi -from the street side eateries to the best of the restaurants. That's not all. It is widely made at home too. Although the process of making this delicacy might look lengthy, making chole bhature at home is quite simple and uncomplicated.





Here we bring you a simple recipe that will help you prepare the authentic Punjabi chole without using garlic, onion and tomato. Sounds exciting, isn't it? This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (Ananya Banerjee). Let's take a look.

How To Make No Onion-No Garlic Chole:

Step 1. Make a potli with tea leaves, cinnamon, clove and cardamom.





Step 2. In a pressure cooker, add bay leaf, overnight soaked chickpeas, the potli, salt and baking soda and water.





Step 3. Cover the lid and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. Keep aside.





Step 4. Dry roast red chilli, bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, peppercorn, black cardamom, cumin seeds and coriander seeds. Add to mixer grinder and grind into powder.





Step 5. Add anardana powder to the spice mix and keep aside.





Step 6. Open the pressure cooker lid, remove the potli and add the spice mix. Mix everything together.

Step 7. Add ghee in a kadhai. To it, add hing, green chilli, ginger, boiled potatoes and mix.





Step 8. Add cumin and saute well. Add the boiled chickpeas to the kadhai.





Step 9. Add water and let it boil until you get a rich and aromatic thick bowl of chole.





A bowl of chole is just not complete without bhature. So, Ananya Banerjee, in the video, also shared a super easy recipe to make restaurant-style bhature at home.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:



