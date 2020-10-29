Watch: How To Make Easy <i>Hara Bhara</i> Mutton Chaap Snack For Your House Party

Hara bhara mutton chaap recipe is a must-try.

Finger foods are a must at any house party for starters. Mutton chaap is one of the most loved snacks; it is juicy, tender and meaty. To make it even more flavourful, try this hara bhara mutton chaap recipe. Pair it with chutney or any sauce, and present a delightful appetiser to your guests. You can even make this for a weekend evening gathering with your family and they are going to thank you for offering them this yummy mutton snack.



You'll have to prep in advance by cooking and marinating mutton chops in green spicy masala. And when it's time to serve, all you have to do is fry them. This recipe video from YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co by Chef Raji' will make it easier for you to make this non-veg snack at home.







Heat oil in a pressure cooker and saute sliced garlic and cumin powder. Then add mutton pieces and stir fry them along with some water and salt, and pressure cook for 4-5 whistles. Now, make green masala by combining garlic, chopped ginger, chillies, mint leaves (pudina), coriander leaves (dhaniya), cumin powder and lemon juice. Add some water and grind everything together to make a smooth paste.



Take the mutton chops and add the green masala along with some more salt and leave it to marinate for 3-4 hours in the refrigerator. Coat the marinated mutton chops with some rice flour and fry them. You can either shallow fry or deep fry them till they turn brown in colour.









