fter a long day of work, we look forward to refreshing ourselves with a nice cup of tea. 'Kadak chai' is incomplete without an array of namkeens by the side. Let's agree, snacking is an important part of the evening tea ritual! This is why we always stash different namkeen packets in our pantries! Aloo bhujia, khatta meetha and nut cracker are some of the most popular varieties of namkeen that we tend to enjoy with our chai. But do you know how these yummy snacks are made? Thanks to the internet, we have found out how the halwais prepare these crunchy and masaledaar namkeen; and turns out it is very easy to make. Read on.

In the video, we see the vendor first creates a thick and fluffy batter using besan and water. Then, he adds the peanuts to the batter and coats them well. In piping hot oil, the coated peanuts are fried till they are golden brown in colour. The fried nuts are cooled down and then signature masala is sprinkled on the top. Voila! That's all the preparation that is needed to make nut crackers. The video was uploaded by Instagram food blogger @paidaishi_foodie and the video has garnered 589k views and 30k likes.





Looking at how easy it is to make these namkeen, we ended up finding the step-by-step recipe of how you can make nut cracker at home on your own.





Nut Cracker Recipe | How To Make Nut Cracker At Home:

Ingredients:

230 gm peanuts





230 gm besan





1 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp baking soda





1 tbsp amchur powder





1 tsp red chilli powder





1 tbsp salt





1/4 cup water





1 cup oil, for frying

Method:

In a bowl, prepare the besan batter with water and besan. Add baking soda as well. Make sure it is a smooth, thick paste. Add the peanuts and coat them in the batter. Heat oil in a kadhai. Deep fry the coated peanuts and let them cool. In a separate bowl, mix all the masalas. Next, sprinkle all the masala on the fried nuts. Nut cracker is ready!

Try out this quick namkeen recipe and let us know how you liked it!









