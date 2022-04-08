With the weekend almost here, we are all excited to just sit back, relax and enjoy a couple of days off. The best way to spend the weekend is to spend time with our friends and family and munch on delicious food. It is the perfect time for foodies to indulge in yummy treats. Some might choose to order food, the rest of us prefer to use this precious time to try out some delicious and interesting recipes. If you are on the lookout for some delicious rice recipes to indulge in, then we have got the perfect dish for you - Singapore Fried Rice! This fried rice is truly a vegetarian's delight, with a host of sauces and a vibrant variety of vegetables to make the dish extra crunchy.





Also Read: Do You Know How Food Brands Make Tomato Ketchup? This Video Tells All





Singapore Rice Recipe: How To Make Singapore Fried Rice At Home

To make this fried rice, you'll need to cook the rice al dente and let it cool completely. Next, heat oil in a wok and saute garlic till you get its aroma. Now add chopped spring onions, green chillies and carrots, and toss the vegetables for a few minutes. Add capsicum to the wok and season with salt, stir fry till the vegetables are cooked. Next, add the al dente rice to the wok and pour in all the sauces - light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, chilli garlic sauce, red chilli sauce and vinegar. Season it with pepper and toss it till the ingredients combine well. Singapore fried rice is ready!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Singapore Fried Rice.





Pair this scrumptious fried rice with chilli paneer or chicken Manchurian! You can also enjoy it as it is.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious Singapore fried rice and amaze your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked the recipe!