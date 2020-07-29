Watch: How To Make Farzi Café-Special Tempura Fried Prawns (Recipe Video Inside)

SEARCH
What makes Farzi Caf's tempura fried prawns unique is the rich and spicy tomato-cashew paste that coats these crispy nibbles!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 29, 2020 16:10 IST

Tempura fried prawns is a popular Japanese dish with light and crispy coating

Highlights
  • Tempura fried prawns is a popular Japanese dish with crispy coating
  • It makes a perfect starter option in a meal spread
  • What makes Farzi Caf's recipe unique is the rich tomato-cashew paste

Have you been missing the trips to your favourite restaurants amidst the threats of Coronavirus pandemic? If yes, then we just have a delicious surprise for you! Although the months-long lockdown has been lifted in almost every part of the country, we still prefer staying at home and avoid indulging in food from outside. Instead, people are seen their hands on replicating those restaurant-style foods at home and excelling in the cooking game. From pizzas to chaats - we have tried making almost everything at home.

Here we bring you Farzi Cafe-style Tempura Fried Prawns recipe video. The dish is absolutely delicious and can make you drool any time.

Also Read: Craving Farzi Cafe's Fried Chicken? We Finally Found The Recipe Just For You



Tempura fried prawns is a popular Japanese dish with light and crispy coating that doesn't absorb oil when fried. It makes a perfect starter option in a meal spread and is widely enjoyed all around the world. Besides being a stand-alone dish, it can also be added to a rice bowl or in sushis.

But what makes Farzi Café's tempura fried prawns unique is the rich and spicy tomato-cashew paste that coats these crispy nibbles!

Here's The Written Recipe Of Farzi Café's Famous Tempura Fried Prawns For You:

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

8-10 prawns

2 egg whites

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup tomato cashew paste

Water

Salt to taste

Method:

Beat egg whites in a bowl until frothy.

Fold flour and cold water into egg whites until batter is just barely mixed.

Coat the seasoned prawns with corn flour and then dip into the batter.

Deep fry the prawns for 3-4 mins.

Toss the prawns in the tomato cashew paste in a pan.

Serve with lemon foam or squeeze a lemon over it.

Cooking Tip: To make the tomato-cashew paste - cook chopped tomatoes with onions, red chilli powder, hot sauce, cashews and garlic paste. Blitz till it turns to a smooth paste.

So, for the ones who have tried tempura fried prawns at Farzi Cafe, you have all the reasons to grin; and if you haven't tried it yet, just don't give it a miss!



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

