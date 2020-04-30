SEARCH
5 Unique Homemade Ice Cream Recipes For A Satisfying Summer Treat (Recipe Video Inside)

Homemade ice cream is an easy recipe to experiment with, and can be prepared easily at home too with an infinite number of possibilities for flavours.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 30, 2020 16:36 IST

Homemade Ice Cream Recipes: These delightful recipes are a must-try at home!

Highlights
  • Ice cream is a much-loved delight during summers
  • We explore 5 different recipes of making ice cream
  • This video has two traditional recipes and three unique ones

When summers are in swing, and our energy levels dip, ice cream is one thing that rejuvenates from within. The creaminess of the summer treat tingles the taste buds, and cools down the body at the same time. There are so many different flavours and a diverse range of toppings to add to the humble ice cream. The homemade ice cream recipe is an easy one to experiment with, and can be prepared easily at home too with an infinite number of possibilities for flavours.

The best part of the ice cream recipes described in the video are that they can easily be made at home with the simplest possible ingredients. This recipe video shows five different ice cream recipes, including some unique and intriguing recipes in the video like Thandai Ice Cream, Matka Malai Kulfi and Kesar Kulfi. There are also the classic ice cream recipes such as Vanilla and Mango Ice Creams.

The good thing about making homemade Ice Cream is that you can always be assured of the quality of the ice cream. The ingredients are always fresh, including fruits, nuts and seeds and thus the resulting ice cream will be the best for your family. Further, ice cream is one recipe which barely requires any special equipment other than a freezer. So if you're craving a satiation summer treat to eat after your meal, make any of these ice cream recipes at home. Trust us, you won't be able to go back to eating any other ice cream any more!

Watch The Full Video Of 5 Homemade Ice Cream Recipes Here:



Comments

