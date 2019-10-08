Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Spring Rolls (Recipe Video Inside)

Spring rolls are fiery, feisty and full of decadence

India's proximity with China has led to many cultural exchanges over decades of time. The travellers who came to India also brought with them a treasure of Chinese recipes. A lot of these recipes were given an Indian twist and this paved way for Indo-Chinese cuisine. These dishes are fiery, feisty and full of decadence. One of our most beloved delicacies is vegetarian spring rolls. Deep-fried maida rolls, stuffed with a whole lot of spices and veggies. The Indo-Chinese appetiser is so widely popular that you may even find it in North Indian and South Indian restaurants sometimes. It is one of the first things we order, whenever we are ordering in. But not anymore.





(Also Read: Indian Chinese Food: How Hakka Noodles and Manchurian Started a Cult Cuisine





This recipe of veg spring rolls by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, is an ideal appetiser for any house party. They are so easy to prepare that you can make them for your evening snacks too. Treat your children and family with this homemade delicacy and refrain from poor quality ingredients that are often used in making spring rolls outside. There's also a good possibility that these eateries fry the spring rolls in oil that is dense with trans-fats and cholesterol. Homemade spring rolls are fresh and you can also be sure of the contents used.

Here's the recipe video of veg spring rolls posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!





(Also Read: 13 Best Vegetarian Chinese Recipes| Easy Chinese Recipes













