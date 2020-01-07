Watch: How To Make Tangy Tomato And Coriander Chutney Pakodas For Tea Time

SEARCH
While you can make many complex dishes with the help of tomatoes, let's admit they work just as well in super simple preparations too.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 07, 2020 17:41 IST

Tomato is one fruit that we love to cook

There are some fruits and vegetables that were brought to us by foreigners, but they eventually became such an intrinsic part of our pantry that one cannot imagine our daily preparations without them. Tomato is one such fruit that we love to cook. In fact, it is one of the very few fruits we love to cook. The bright-red, tarty fruit is so versatile that it can steal the show in any avatar. Appetisers, soups, main course, desserts, and accompaniments - you can use tomatoes just about anywhere and you know you have a winner at hand.

While you can make many complex dishes with the help of tomatoes, let's admit they work just as well in super simple preparations too. Take, for instance, this tomato pakoda by popular YouTuber Parul.  Tangy and tantalising, these tomato pakodas with a filling of fresh coriander chutney will make you slurp even while you are frying the pakodas!

To make the chutney, blend coriander leaves, green chillies, jeera, black salt, chaat masala salt and crunchy sev in a jar. Make sure you do not add water to the chutney. Now, cut the tomatoes in medium-thick slices. Spread the chutney on top of these slices evenly. Now, take the tomatoes, dip it in the besan batter and fry them until they are golden brown. Your pakodas are ready!

Here's the recipe video of tomato pakodas posted on the YouTube Channel Cook With Parul. Try it at home and let us know if you had a drool-worthy experience too!

Watch: Tomato And Coriander Chutney Pakodas Recipe Video:

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

