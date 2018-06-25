How To Make Delicious Restaurant-Style Tomato Chutney At Home

Roasted pepper in tomato chutney adds a special flavour
This tomato chutney is different from the regular chutneys
We all love to eat south Indian food once in a while, don't we? Sitting at a south Indian restaurant and thinking what to order; one thing that we are sure to try is the savoury, tangy tomato chutney. Although different restaurants have their own recipes of tomato chutney, here is my mom's super hit tomato chutney recipe that she makes quiet often at home. This tomato chutney is different from the regular chutneys. My mom uses it as a pasta sauce (of course, without the coconut and curry leaves), as a sandwich/wrap spread, and even as a pizza spread. She has followed the bare-bones of the original recipe of tomato chutney and added a little twist. You can pair this chutney with anything you want. And, what makes this tomato chutney recipe so special is the roasting of the pepper, which brings out the flavour to die for. However, the taste of the chutney may differ at times, depending on the tanginess of your tomatoes. So, here is my mom's special recipe of tomato chutney.