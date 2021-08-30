White Butter Recipe: Butter is imperative in Indian cooking. Whether you are making any dal or sabzi or having a paratha, a dollop of butter makes everything taste heavenly! Oh, and let's not forget how wonderful it tastes on bread and rusk with a hot cup of piping chai. While there are many uses and ways in which we indulge in the goodness of butter, many of us generally buy the packs of the same from the stores outside our houses. But, if you want to indulge in a healthier option of your daily salted butter, it's time to churn out some of your butter at home!





Churning out butter may sound like an extensive task, but trust us- it is as simple as anything can be. Homemade white butter is packed with a lot of benefits that can aid our health. It is known to be full of milk proteins, Vitamins D and A, good fats and can also help to boost immunity. According to consultant nutritionist, Rupali Dutta, "White butter is made with fresh milk and cream. The best part about it is that it is unsalted, unlike yellow butter that has a lot of salt."





Till now, you may have a memory of sitting with your grandmother's and watching her make some butter from scratch, but now it's time that you surprise your family with your butter making skills! So, without waiting further, let us see how to make some white butter easily at home.

How To Make White Butter | Easy White Butter Recipe

First, in a bowl, take malai and keep it at room temperature. Then add ice cubes to it. Blend these two together. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. The butter will solidify. Skim the butter and leave the liquid. Freeze it and use whenever you like!





Watch the full recipe of white butter in the header section.





Make this super simple recipe at home, and let us know how it turned out for you.