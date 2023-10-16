Are you craving a scrumptious and hassle-free meal? Look no further! Pulao, the versatile Indian dish, comes to the rescue with its simple yet delightful variations. From Gobi Pulao to Mix Veg Pulao, there's a Pulao recipe for every palate. One such stellar addition to your recipe repertoire is the Instant Matar Paneer Pulao. It's a one-pot wonder that perfectly balances convenience and flavour, making it an ideal choice for family gatherings, festive celebrations, or even a cosy dinner at home. Before diving into the lip-smacking recipe, let's uncover some essential tips and tricks to ensure your Pulao turns out perfectly every time.





3 Quick Tips for Preparing Instant Matar Paneer Pulao

1. Select aromatic Basmati rice for an enhanced Pulao experience. Remember not to over-soak the rice, especially if you're using a pressure cooker. This ensures the grains retain their texture and don't get sticky.





2. When frying paneer, ensure it's well-drained and dry to prevent splattering. Maintain a medium-high heat to keep the paneer soft and succulent.





3. Opt for medium heat when sauteeing onions to avoid excess moisture. This small step goes a long way in achieving the perfect texture and taste.





Now, let's jump into the step-by-step guide for crafting the delectable Instant Matar Paneer Pulao.



Matar Paneer Pulao Recipe | How To Make Matar Paneer Pulao Recipe

1. Heat desi ghee in a pressure cooker and add a mix of whole spices. Saute until fragrant.





2. Add onions and ginger-garlic paste, and cook until the onions turn pink.





3. Introduce green chillies, carrots, and peas for a burst of colour. Sprinkle garam masala, red chilli, and salt. Saute for 2 minutes.





4. Toss in the soaked rice and mix well with the aromatic base.





5. Include fried paneer and cashew nuts, followed by water in the right proportion.





6. Close the lid and cook until you hear one whistle. Reduce the flame and let it simmer for a minute.





7. Turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally before opening the cooker.





8. Your tantalizing Matar Paneer Pulao is now ready to be savoured! Pair it with your favourite chutney or raita for an added zing.



For a visual guide on preparing this flavorful Pulao, check out the full recipe video of Instant Matar Paneer Pulao.











These easy Pulao recipes, including the Instant Matar Paneer Pulao, are sure to become your go-to options for a hassle-free yet scrumptious meal every time!



