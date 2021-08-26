Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 and now is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Krrish 4' - sequal of his movie - ‘Koi Mil Gaya'. And guess who Hrithik Roshan reunited with after 18 years? It was Jadoo! Not, the Jadoo we know and love, but his namesake.











Hrithik Roshan posted on his Instagram a quirky advert that left us amazed! In the video, Hrithik Roshan orders samosas from Zomato. As the Zomato valet rings the bell, he greets the valet as Jadoo. While the valet's name is not Jadoo, Hrithik Roshan's deems him so because of his ability to deliver food irrespective of the weather! The video doesn't end here. He captioned the video as “Ordered samosa on @zomato and… koi mil gaya ????????” See the video below:







He also posted an Instagram story as a build-up to the Instagram post. The image is a screenshot of a notification on a phone, informing Hrithik Roshan that his samosas have reached. See the story here:

Hrithik's Insta story.

Hrithik Roshan is not the only Bollywood celebrity that is part of Zomato's witty ad campaign, they have also roped in Bollywood's fitness icon Katrina Kaif! She also posted a similar video on her Instagram. She captioned the video as “@zomato, please send him on my next order too? Will keep the cake handy this time.” See the video below:







Hrithik Roshan's call back to ‘Koi Mil Gaya' filled our hearts with happy memories of the film. While we would love to see Jadoo come back in future films, till then we are happy to see his memory surviving through quirky adverts.



