Indian street food offers so many yummy dishes that whenever we wish to indulge in it, we are often spoilt for choice! But, if we wish to carry street food for a road trip or a picnic, it is the rolls that come to our minds. Paneer tikka roll, chicken roll, mutton kebab roll - these lip-smacking delicacies make for the ideal snack to carry due to their preparation! Ideally, a roll consists of a protein (chicken, soy, paneer, mutton) topped with veggies, sauce and wrapped in a flaky paratha. If you wish to recreate this street food at home, here we have the recipe video for chicken seekh kebab roll. This roll is juicy, delicious and super easy to make!





The beloved chicken seekh kebab is the star of this roll! The succulent kebab is paired with green chutney and onion, the go-to condiments that are served with this snack, and wrapped in a flaky paratha. This video shall teach you how to make chicken seekh kebab from scratch.

Chicken Seekh Kebab Roll Recipe: How To Make Seekh Kebab Roll At Home

You'll need to start by preparing the chicken seekh kebab. In a bowl, combine minced chicken with coriander leaves, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, haldi, green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Wrap the seasoned minced meat around skewers. Grill the skewers in the oven or remove the skewers and fry the kebabs in a pan till the chicken is cooked through.











Time for assembly! Take a paratha and spread green chutney on one side. Place the chicken seekh kebab at its centre and garnish it with onion rings and roll the paratha as a wrap. The chicken seekh kebab roll is ready!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Chicken Seekh Kebab Roll.











Sounds easy, right? Make this roll at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!