Watch: Make Quick And Easy Crispy Vegetable Pakoda In Just 15 Min (Recipe Video)

Neha Grover | Updated: January 29, 2020 18:15 IST
You can set the table with a host of snacks for the evening round of tea session; the one plate that will get empty first would be that of pakoda. The fried fritters undeniably go best with hot, warming tea. The crunch of the pakoda and flavour of the food it is made with, instantly lifts up our mood and keeps us well sated till lunch time. You may love your usual aloo (potato) pakoda or pyaz (onion) pakoda or paneer (cottage cheese) pakoda, but this crispy veg pakoda is also worth a shot. Different vegetables are turned into flavourful pakodas, which can be made in less than 30 minutes!
Do you often find yourself in a situation when you have guests over at home, announced? Or you come back from work feeling hungry but tired as well? These vegetable pakodas are the best thing you can rustle up in 15 minutes. These bite-sized nibbles are so tasty that you are bound to get hooked to them.
Vegetables like green beans, red bell peppers and okras are dunked in the batter of besan, rice flour and corn starch, which is spiced with coriander powder, mango powder and red chilli powder.
These additive snacks are perfect to serve to guests or to kids and other family members, when they are hankering for some appetising small eats. Food vlogger Manjula Jain posted the recipe on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.
