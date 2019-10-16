SEARCH
Watch: Quick And Easy Recipe Of Crispy Cabbage Pakoda For Festive Season

Cabbage Pakodas or Crispy Cabbage Fritters can make for anytime, anywhere snack.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 16, 2019 17:04 IST

Cabbage pakoda makes for a delicious anytime snack

Highlights
  • Here is another gobhi pakoda that is made with cabbage (patta gobhi).
  • Cabbage pakodas can make for anytime, anywhere snacks.
  • This recipe shows how to make this tea-time snack with ease at home.

Pakoda with a hot cup of tea is all we need in the evening to unwind after toiling around the whole day. Pakoda is a fried fritter that can be made with various foods like onions, cottage cheese, potatoes and green chilli. Cauliflower (phool gobhi) is also commonly used to make this crunchy delight. Here is another gobhi pakoda that is not very popular but tastes just as great. It is made of patta gobhi (cabbage). The cruciferous vegetable is a highly nutritious food, and when turned into a mixture for pakoda, lends a fresh, impressing flavour to the snack.

Food vlogger Manjula Jain shows how to make this tea-time snack with ease at home. Cabbage Pakodas or Crispy Cabbage Fritters can make for anytime, anywhere snack. This snack is easy to make and carry around while travelling outstation or going for picnics or just packing for lunch. You can add another item to your kids' tiffin menu as they are sure to love it.



Cabbage is cut into thin strips and mixed with gram flour (besan), rice flour and a mix of various spices and coriander leaves to make a thick batter. We discovered the easy-to-follow recipe of this amazing pakoda on YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the recipe video here and make this pakoda at home and enjoy it with green chutney. You can also serve this delectable snack at all the Diwali parties you host this festive season.

Watch: Cabbage Pakoda Recipe Video

(Also Read: Surprise Your Family With These Yummy Chicken Pakodas )



Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

