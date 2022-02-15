To say Indians love tea may just be an understatement! Our love for chai makes us drink numerous cups of tea on an average day. That's not all; an important part of our tea-drinking culture is the snack that accompanies it. Snacks like samosa, namkeen, pakodas are synonymous with tea time. One of the best ways to relax post-work is by enjoying a nice cup of tea along with some crispy snacks! If you are looking to experiment with your chai time snack, then we have a delicious recipe that fits the bill, bread aloo patty. This snack is the perfect combination of pakoda, samosa and patty. We have found the recipe of bread aloo patty, thanks to the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





Bread Aloo Patty Recipe: How To Make Bread Aloo Patties At Home

Start by prepping the besan batter for the patties. Mix besan, ajwain, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, baking powder and water. The batter should be smooth, without any lumps.





For the stuffing, heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, curry leaves, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, turmeric powder, garam masala and saute till the raw smell goes away. Remove the masala from the heat, add boiled potatoes. Mash the potatoes and mix them in the masala till it is well combined.

Now, cut the bread in half, and spread green chutney along with masala aloo mixture. Dip the prepared bread in the besan batter. Deep fry the coated bread in hot oil till the besan becomes crispy and golden. Bread aloo patty is ready!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Bread Aloo Patty below:







Pair this masaledaar bread aloo patty with some chai and do tell us in the comments section.