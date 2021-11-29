Our day is incomplete without chai! The evening chai ki chuski is the perfect way to refresh ourselves from a long day of work. Especially during the winters, slurping hot tea feels extra soothing as it warms us up from the inside and out! Now, we all know, tea time has its own variety of snacks dedicated to it. From samosas to pakodas, we are all familiar with the crowd favourites. But sometimes even the beloved snacks can feel a little mundane. That is why we have found a delicious recipe that will spruce up our daily tea time. It is a crispy South Indian snack called matar Mysore bonda.





The winters bring the healthy green pea in season, and a delicious way to incorporate this vegetable in our food is through this matar Mysore bonda. Thanks to the Youtube-based food blogger "Cook With Parul", we were able to find a recipe video of this crispy snack with detailed recipe instructions. The preparation of this bonda involves making a thick batter with peas and then deep-frying them till they are golden brown.

This bonda has the goodness of peas.

How To Make Matar Mysore Bonda Bhajji:

You will need to start by making a pea masala. In a mixer-grinder, add the green peas, green chillies, ginger and garlic cloves. Grind it, you don't have to make a fine paste. Keep this aside. In a mixing bowl, add curd, cumin seeds, curry leaves, baking soda and whisk it well. Now, add the binding ingredients like maida and rice flour. Next, add the pea mixture, spring onions and dhaniya. Pour in some water to make a thick batter, let it rest for 10 minutes. Deep fry the bondas till they are golden brown.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Matar Mysore Bonda Bhajji:











Try out this delicious snack at home and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.



