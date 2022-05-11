We foodies can be very specific about what we eat and when! Starting from the first meal of the day to the last meal, we like to plan out our day and ensure that our breakfast, lunch and dinner are all delicious. That's because we are food-motivated people! Eating our favourite meal for breakfast can actually affect how the rest of the day goes. This is why we choose to start our day on a yummy note! We constantly look for breakfast recipes that are easy to make and extremely delicious. Keeping this in mind, we found a mouth-watering breakfast recipe that we are sure foodies would love to indulge in for breakfast, and it is called chicken mayo sandwich.





For non-vegetarians, chicken is the favourite thing to eat, therefore this sandwich is a true delight! All we need is shredded chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, onion and bread to make this mouth-watering sandwich.

Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Chicken Mayo Sandwich At Home

First, you'll need to boil boneless chicken and shred it once it's cooled down. Take the shredded chicken in a mixing bowl, and season it with salt and pepper. Next, add the mayonnaise and mix it well. This shall make a chicken-mayonnaise spread. Take two slices of bread, it can be white bread or brown bread. Spread the chicken-mayonnaise spread on both slices of the bread. Place some lettuce leaves and chopped onions on only one slice of bread. Close the sandwich with the slice of bread that has chicken-mayonnaise spread. Now grill the sandwich and enjoy it with your choice of condiment (ketchup, mustard sauce, etc.)











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious chicken sandwich at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.



