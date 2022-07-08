





The weekend is all about taking a break from the routine of our work life. We all enjoy a well-deserved break over Saturday and Sunday! Some like to spend their weekend binge-watching movies and binge-eating snacks, others like to share a lavish meal with their family and friends. Either way, food is a crucial element when it comes to relaxing over the weekend! If you are planning to spend the weekend at home, then we suggest you try out this easy pasta recipe. Whether you are calling people home or wanting a yummy meal for yourself, this lemon garlic pasta is ideal for all kinds of situations. You shall have an Italian meal ready in 30 minutes or less!











There is something about enjoying a delicious bowl of pasta that gets us foodies extra happy. With this lemon and garlic pasta, you shall get the best of both flavours, the zestiness of lemon and the earthiness of garlic. This creamy pasta uses cream cheese to get its smooth and delicate texture. The best part about this recipe is that this pasta is vegetarian!





Lemon Garlic Pasta Recipe: How To Make Veg Lemon Garlic Pasta At Home

Heat butter and oil in a pan. Saute chopped garlic and lemon zest. Season with salt, chilli flakes, pepper powder and lemon juice. Add cream cheese and pasta water. Mix till everything is combined. Add boiled spaghetti and let the pasta cook in the sauce. The pasta water is essential in bringing together all the seasoning and getting a creamy and smooth texture. The pasta is ready! Serve this quick and easy pasta with garlic bread and you shall have a party on a plate.

Watch the step-by-recipe video of Lemon Garlic Pasta in the Header Section.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this veg pasta at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!