With the weekend just around the corner, we can't help but plan out all the delicious food we want to eat over the weekend. Whenever we go out, whether it is with friends or with family, we always end up eating a pizza or pasta. Italian is probably one of the most enjoyed cuisines in India! If you are wondering, where you can get the best of Italian cuisine within Delhi-NCR, then this shall be your food guide to the city's restaurants and cafes!





10 Italian Cafes And Restaurants In Delhi-NCR You Must Try:

1. Café Tonino







The cosy vibes of this café make it quite the favourite for a casual lunch or a Sunday brunch. With dishes like frittata siciliana and chocolate lasagna, this café offers Italian food with a delicious twist.











Price: INR 1500 (for two approx.)





Where: CP, Delhi





2. The Big Chill







A popular brand synonymous with Delhi, this old-school Italian café is a favourite among foodies! While the classic movie posters make for quite an aesthetic background, it is the food that is the highlight of this café.











Price: INR 1500 (for two approx.)





Where: Khan Market, Kailash Colony, Noida, CP and more





3. Smoke House Deli







With its all-white interior and floral place settings, this place makes for quite the aesthetic ambience. The place is famous for its risottos and raviolis, so if you haven't tried out these classic Italian dishes, then this is the place to be.











Price: INR 1400 (for two approx.)





Where: Vasant Kunj, Delhi





4. Prego







This fine-dining restaurant in The Westin, Gurgaon offers the ideal outdoor seating for the family. Known for its authentic menu, the restaurant often gets Italian chefs to give the best experience in food.











Price: INR 4000 (for two approx.)





Where: The Westin, Gurgaon





5. Artusi







Another fine-dining Italian restaurant in Gurgaon, this place has the interior of authentic Italian-styled restaurants (trattoria) and it offers traditional home-made Italian food at its best.











Price: INR 2000 (for two approx.)





Where: Sec-43, Gurgaon





6. Evoo







If you want to enjoy a wood fire oven-baked pizza, then Evoo's pizzeria is the place to be. With its wide menu, you can enjoy a variety of Italian delicacies at this café.











Price: INR 1500 (for two approx.)





Where: Geetanjali Enclave, Delhi





7. La Piazza







Nestled in the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, stepping into La Piazza feels like stepping back into a bygone era of Italian glamour with wooden tables, white and brown furnishings, low lighting and open kitchens that serve both pizzas and mains.











Price: INR 4500 (for two approx.)





Where: Hyatt Regency, Delhi





8. Leo's Artisan Pizza







Known for specialising in Neapolitan pizza (Naples-style pizza), this place is known to be ideal for pizza lovers. You can enjoy a variety of toppings at this pizzeria, like the classic pepperoni, pesto, burrata and more!











Price: INR 1700 (for two approx.)





Where: Vasant Vihar, Delhi





9. Diva - The Italian Restaurant







The brainchild of celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia, this restaurant aims at bringing the chef's personal food experiences in Italy to India! The menu is known for its gnocchi, ravioli, risotto and tiramisu.











Price: INR 2500 (for two approx.)





Where: Greater Kailash, Delhi





10. Jamie's Italian







This is celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant! This chef is known for mastering Italian cuisine, and his restaurant aims at providing the best of Italian food through its delicious menu.











Price: INR 1000 (for two approx.)





Where: Vasant Kunj, Delhi

















Try out these Italian places in Delhi-NCR and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!