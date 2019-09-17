Watch: Make This Eggless Zebra Biscuit Cake In A Cooker

You can prepare this cake for birthdays or even family get-togethers

Highlights This unique cake is made using biscuits as its prime ingredient

The highlight of this zebra cake is its dual colour presentation

It is quite appealing to the eyes and to the palate as well

Planning to make a cake anytime soon? If yes, then we suggest you to skip the regular chocolate-based ones and experiment with something quirky instead. How about treating your taste buds with some zebra biscuit cake?! As intriguing as it may sound, this unique cake is made using biscuits as its prime ingredient and still has got a spongy texture. The highlight of this zebra cake is its dual colour presentation that is quite appealing to the eyes, especially for kids! Alpa has used chocolate and vanilla-flavoured cookies to attain the two-colour tone, and both the flavoured cookies are sure to complement each other.





The recipe of Zebra Biscuit Cooker Cake has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The best part about making this cake is that it doesn't require use of eggs and can be easily prepared in a cooker. So you don't have to worry about arranging for an oven if you don't have one. What could be better?! You can prepare this cake for birthdays or even family get-togethers and savour as an after-meal dessert.





Note: While making cakes, it is extremely important to get right the consistency of the batter. For this recipe, make sure that the wet ingredient mixture is of a pouring consistency. So go ahead and try making this cake at home by watching the detailed step-by-step instructions given below in the video link.

Watch: Spongy Zebra Biscuit Cooker Cake Recipe Video:









Happy Cooking!









