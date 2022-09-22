Imagine this, you wake up in the morning in a mood for something delicious and you find your plate filled with sizzling hot parathas topped with ghee! Just thinking about this breakfast can have us drooling in seconds! Parathas are one of the most loved Indian breakfast dishes that almost everybody loves. We all share fond memories of enjoying parathas for our Sunday breakfast. Our love for parathas has made us find quite the delicious paratha recipe and it is called masala laccha paratha! The classic laccha paratha gets a spicy upgrade with this flaky and masaledaar paratha recipe. The food blogger "Cook With Parul" has shared a recipe video of how you can create this paratha at home.





Masala Laccha Paratha Recipe: How To Make Laccha Masala Paratha:

Start by kneading a semi-tight dough with atta, carom seeds, ghee and water. Let it rest for 5 minutes. Now, we'll give three different masala options for your laccha masala paratha.

Masala 1: Mix red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, coriander powder, amchur powder and salt.





Masala 2: This is a green-coloured masala. Mix the masala mixture given above with pudina powder and jaljira powder.





Time to prepare the laccha paratha; you'll need to roll the dough into a circle like you would do with a normal paratha. Drop some ghee and add the masala mixture, make sure to spread it around. Now, fold the circle paratha and make pleats like a paper fan. Wrap it around like a wheel. And roll it with the pin again. Roast the paratha till it is crisp and cooked.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Laccha Masala Paratha below:











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this masala-stuffed laccha paratha at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it.



