Watch: Pair Your Evening Tea With Protein-Rich Chana And Oats Pakoda (Video)

When it comes to fried and greasy snacks, almost all of us love to indulge in them, especially piping hot pakodas. The joy of pairing them with evening chai stands out to be the best of all. But what if we get to savour a healthier version of pakodas with less oil and more protein? Does this sound bizarre to you? Well, we bring to you a delectable version of pakodas that also have the goodness of health in them. How about some chana and oats pakodas?!





The recipe of protein-packed oats and chana pakoda has been shared by Ananya Banerjee, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. Just bring together some boiled chickpeas along with oats, spices and a melange of veggies to make this protein-rich delight. Oh, and you'd also require breadcrumbs to bind in the mixture.





This pakoda requires very less oil as it is not deep-fried, unlike the regular pakodas. Just shape the mixture how you like and shallow-fry it in a pan. Shallow-frying the pakodas will make them crispy on the outer and keep them devoid of unnecessary calories as well.

Note: Just to make sure that the filling doesn't come out, coat the pakodas with oats and breadcrumbs before shallow-frying them.





So go ahead and pair this snack with chutneys or dips of your choice.





Watch the recipe video of protein-packed oats and chana pakoda here:











Happy Cooking!









