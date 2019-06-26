High-Protein Diet: 5 Delicious Protein-Rich Dessert Recipes To Make Your Diet Interesting

Protein-rich desserts: Try healthy desserts to satiate your sweet tooth

Highlights Protein is a crucial macro-nutrient required by the body

You can make your desserts protein-rich by adding nuts, seeds etc

Amaranth and buckwheat are two protein-rich grains for desserts

Following a healthy diet can be tougher than one would think. There are a number of factors at play, including your current health status both mental and physical, as well as your body type. All things considered, there are has been mounting scientific evidence to prove that one diet will have varied effects on varied bodies and body types. However, there are still universally accepted standards of diet and nutrition and guidelines about what constitutes a healthy diet, which people around the world follow. One such healthy diet fact is that protein is one of the most important macro-nutrients that one should include in diet meals.





Protein is present in all parts of our body, including skin, hair and bones. But it is perhaps the most important for the health of the muscles. As we grow older, the protein in our diet may become imperative for retaining muscle mass and ensuring muscle repairs. This is why the so-called 'health nuts' obsess over this essential nutrient in their meals. However, when it comes to protein, what is also important is the form and packaging that it is being delivered in. For example, red meats also contain protein, but they are not considered healthy. Plant-based proteins are increasingly becoming popular, due to the fact that the foods that they are present in are also rich in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.

Also Read: Healthy Diet: How Much Protein Is Enough? Celeb Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary Reveals All About Protein?





Protein-Rich Dessert Recipes

If you have a sweet tooth, but still want to lose weight, you may want to switch over to healthier refined sugar-free protein-rich desserts. There are plenty of ingredients that can be used to prepare protein-rich sweets and treats, including nuts and seeds, protein-rich flours like buckwheat, amaranth etc.





Also Read: Weight Loss Diet: Effective Tips To Sneak In More Protein In Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner And Snacks





Here Are Five Of Our Best Protein-Rich Dessert Recipes You Can Indulge In, Guilt-Free:

This tea-cake makes for a great evening snack. The presence of potassium in bananas makes them great for heart health. Chia is rich in protein (17 grams per 100 gram portion, as per the USDA data) and can be abundantly used to prepare protein-rich desserts.





Protein-rich desserts: Banana chia tea cake





One of the best healthy swaps you can make is to switch from refined sugar to natural sweeteners, one of the healthiest ones of which are dates. This dates and nuts ladoo is sure to fulfil all your sweet cravings, without wrecking your diet.





Amaranth, or rajgira, is an ancient gluten-free grain that is also rich in protein (13 grams per 100 gram portion, as per the USDA). Almonds, for their part, are also rich in proteins with 21 grams present in every 100 gram portion, as well as an array of beneficial micro-nutrients.





This brownie is everything a healthy and hearty dessert should be. It has no refined flour or refined sugar and even the chocolate in it is all-natural. Cacao nibs have been used instead of processed chocolate to make this buckwheat flour brownie probably the best protein-rich dessert on our list.





Protein-rich desserts: Buckwheat walnut chocolate brownies





Lentils in dessert? Yes indeed! This lentil fudge will re-define the way you look at lentils forever. One of the most popular plant proteins out there, lentils can be invaluable when you're looking to load up on this macro-nutrient.





You may experiment with one or more of these healthy protein-rich ingredients to come up with some delicious desserts of your own. Which one of these protein-rich desserts are you going to try out? Let us know in the comments section below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



