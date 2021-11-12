"Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you!" The wise words of Princess Diana remain true especially in today's time. We often encounter these random kind gestures by internet users. Recently, a heartwarming video along similar lines has been trending on the internet. The video has become viral due to a small act of kindness. We all knew food has the power to bring a smile on people, but this time it brought good fortune as well! A UK based singer was performing on the street when she saw a man taking out food from the dust bin. Her response to his behaviour has won the hearts of people all over the world.





Liv Harland, a singer, saw a man taking out old chicken nuggets from the dust bin and she stopped her performance to help him. She asked him if she would give him money, would he buy fresh food for himself and he responded yes. She gave him cash that she earned by performing on the street all day. This gesture made the day for the starving man and he was extremely grateful for it! A few minutes later, an onlooker who saw this kind of act tipped Liv Harland double the amount she gave to the starving man! Doesn't that sound just wonderful?! The singer managed to capture this precious moment on camera. Take a look:







She captioned the video, "Karma is a great thing! Always be kind and kindness comes back." This karmic experience shared by Liv Harland has the netizens in awe! The video has 117k views and 13,015 likes on Instagram. Just by feeding a man without expecting anything in return, Liv Harland was rewarded for her good deed. This incident reminds us that a small gesture like feeding the hungry can always do good for the world, even if we may not initially think so. How do you feel after knowing about this act of kindness? Tell us in the comments section below!