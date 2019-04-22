SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: These Delectable And Filling Veg Pockets Are A Perfect Picnic And Tiffin Snack

Watch: These Delectable And Filling Veg Pockets Are A Perfect Picnic And Tiffin Snack

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: April 22, 2019 14:58 IST

Reddit
Watch: These Delectable And Filling Veg Pockets Are A Perfect Picnic And Tiffin Snack

Vegetables can be tricky. A lot depends on how you prepare them and if you have a picky eater at your home, a lot also depends on how you 'hide' them in your preparations. Vegetables are an essential part of any diet; they are nutritious, full of antioxidants and are very crucial for your overall well-being. Not eating enough veggies may prove detrimental to your health.  So, if you are not fond of a certain vegetable but absolutely must have, you can always 'hide' it in a lip-smacking preparation. This way you not only treat your tummy with something flavourful, but also give your body a much-needed antioxidant boost.  

(Also Read: )

Take for instance these yummy vegetable pockets recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Chef Alpa Modi, who posted it on her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You can pack these for picnic, or prepare them as starters for your house party or enjoy them with ketchup during evening while watching your favourite game. These yummy pockets are a treat in every occasion, a show-stealer at every spread. For the filling you can experiment with your favourite veggies. This recipe makes use of onions, garlic paste, carrots, beans, cabbage, green onions and capsicum. Make sure you cook them over hot flame. Give it a good stir. Do not cook them too much; stir them for only a minute or two. Make sure your vegetables retain their natural crunch.  

(Also Read: Trying To Cut Belly Fat? Here's Why You Should Have More Clear Soups)

Here's the recipe. Try it and tell us how you liked it in the comments section below.
 



Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  VegetarianVeg Pockets
Summer Special: Healthy And Light Wrap Recipes For Lunch
Summer Special: Healthy And Light Wrap Recipes For Lunch
World Earth Day 2019: 5 Ways Of Making Your Kitchen More Sustainable Or Greener
World Earth Day 2019: 5 Ways Of Making Your Kitchen More Sustainable Or Greener

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 