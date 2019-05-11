Watch: This Baked Vegetable Idli Recipe Is Weight Loss Friendly And Super Delicious

Highlights idli is a perfect combination of taste and health

Idlis are immensely pleasing to the palate

They are also quite low in calorie count

Indian cuisine boasts of various dishes that are incredibly delicious yet healthy too. Talking about combination of health and taste, there is one delight that stands out to be a favourite of many- idli. Idli is not only immensely pleasing to the palate but is also quite healthy too. Since it is steamed and not fried, it happens to be a very low in calorie count.





Though there are several varieties of idlis available, YouTuber and food enthusiast, Manjula Jain dishes out an exciting recipe of baked vegetable idli on her channel - 'Manjula's Kitchen', which looks like a perfect teatime snack. What makes this idli recipe different from the usual ones is its preparation style and the batter.





The idlis here are baked in cupcake moulds and the batter is prepared using semolina (sooji) and curd, which lends a nice crunchy yet soft texture to the idlis. You may even add chopped vegetables of your choice in the batter to take the nutritional count of this dish a notch higher. Serve this appetiser with coconut chutney or mint chutney and pair with piping hot cup of tea or coffee for a gastronomical experience.





These baked vegetable idlis are easy-to-prepare and won't take much of your time and effort. You can even pack them in your kid's lunchbox or in your office tiffin.

Here's How You Can Make Baked Vegetable Idlis In The Comforts Of Your Kitchen:

























