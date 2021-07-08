Chicken curry defines comfort and we can't agree to it more. Juicy chicken chunks, dunked in spicy, aromatic gravy - chicken curry makes for a wholesome meal when paired with rice or roti by the side. But what fascinates us the most is its versatility. If you explore Indian cuisine in depth, you will find chicken curry having multiple versions across India. In fact every regional cuisine has its special chicken curry recipe that helps define the food culture of the state - for instance Bengal's chicken kosha and Champaran handi mutton from Bihar. Likewise, South Indian cuisine also has several chicken curry recipes that leave a strong impression on our palate and heart - one such being Mangalorean chicken curry.





Traditionally referred to as korri gassi, it is juicy chicken pieces bathed in gravy made with coconut milk, tamarind paste and different other exotic local ingredients. It tastes the best when served with steamed rice. We just love the blend of flavours in this dish; hence, thought of sharing the recipe with you. Trust us, this recipe is uncomplicated and easy to make at home. Take a look.

How To Make Mangalorean Chicken Curry | Korri Gassi Recipe:

Heat oil in a pan and add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, methi seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, black peppercorn, whole red chilli, onion, grated coconut and garlic.

Saute everything for a while, add water and grind. Keep aside.

Now, again add some oil in a pan and add some chopped onions and curry leaves. Sauté for a while.

Now pour the masala paste, salt, and tamarind paste and mix.

Add chicken pieces to the pan, mix and pour coconut milk in it.

Close the lid and cook for 10-12 minutes.

Garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.

