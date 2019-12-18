Watch: This Masala Idli Recipe Can Liven Up Your Breakfast Table In A Jiffy (Recipe Video Inside)

This recipe is ideal for breakfast or brunch.

Idli is one of India's most popular breakfast items. The puffy south Indian snack is typically enjoyed with hot sambhar and chutney. In fact, it is one of the rare street foods that is considered to be super healthy too! Since it is steamed, it helps save you many calories. Idli is also a fermented snack. According to health and food experts, fermented goods help increase bio-availability of nutrients. Idli is served and enjoyed a certain way in most households, but no one said that you cannot mend a few rules here and there.





This Masala Idli recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is a fresh take on the south Indian snack. This fun stir-fry recipe would require some sooji idlis, onions, cabbage, red bell pepper, capsicum, mustard seeds, green beans and black pepper. The idli is not made with your regular rice batter but a rava batter. Rava is a low-carb alternative to rice. Rustle up the ingredients together in a pan and your masala idli is ready!





This recipe is ideal for breakfast or brunch. They also serve as a nice evening snack. This recipe is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.




















