We are often torn between health and taste. If you thought that ignoring our cravings and cutting down on our meals is a sure-shot way to lose weight, you may be wrong. Weight loss comes with good health, and good health comes with optimum nutrition. Ask any health expert and they will advise you to get your daily fix of all the nutrients, including carbohydrates (of course, in moderation). One should always be happy to eat their food. If you love tikki, go have it! But wait, only after you make it healthier.





We found a recipe that lets us make delicious bread and dal tikki, which is healthy as well as delicious. The tikki is made of moong dal instead of aloo; this gives us a good amount of protein. Veggies like bell pepper and carrots give us various essential vitamins and minerals. And brown bread made with whole wheat flour adds in good carbs and fibre. So, you get a wholesome meal that is gratifying to the core. The recipe video of moong dal bread tikki was shared by nutritionist Natasha Mohan on her Instagram page 'dt.natashamohan' and we are looking forward to trying it out.





We have laid down the step-by-step recipe for a quick run-through.

Healthy Moong Dal Bread Tikki Recipe I How To Make Moong Dal Bread Tikki:

Step 1: Take a bowl of soaked moong dal, add two green chillies and some ginger, and blend in a mixer to make a paste.





Step 2: Transfer the paste to a bowl, add some water, 1 tbsp chopped onions, 1 tbsp chopped tomatoes, 1 tbsp chopped capsicum and 1 tbsp chopped carrot.





Step 3: Season with 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, half tsp garam masala powder, 1 tsp kasuri methi, 1 tsp raw mango powder (amchoor), red chilli powder to taste, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 1 tsp cumin seeds, and mix everything well.





Step 4: Now take 4 whole wheat bread slices. With the help of a small bowl, cut them into round shapes from the middle.





Step 5: Spread the dal mixture on the slices. Coat the pan with some oil and cook the slices with the mixture side down on the pan. While the bottom side is cooking, spread the rest of the mixture on the top side of the slices and flip to cook.





And, your moong dal bread tikki is ready.





How Many Calories Are In Dal Tikki:

If you are wondering how many calories are in dal tikki, you'll be surprised that there are only 100 calories per tikki. So, enjoy this snack guilt-free.





A weight loss diet can be fun too. This healthy tikki will make for an excellent option to pick.